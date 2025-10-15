Sam Walters after Wigan Warriors' defeat in the Grand Final

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters says the pain of their Grand Final defeat will put fire in their bellies for next season, after a loss to Hull KR brought their 2025 campaign to a heartbreaking close.

Speaking to Wigan Today after the full-time hooter at Old Trafford, the towering back-rower admitted the result was a bitter pill to swallow.

"It’s tough,” Walters said. “I thought we prepared well for the game, but just a couple of moments, and it’s hard to claw back then.

"Credit to KR, they’re a good side and have obviously won the treble this year. We’ll dust ourselves down, rest and go again next year.”

The defeat marked the end of a challenging but memorable season for Walters, who spent three months in the treatment room with a broken leg, but also produced some of his best rugby of his career to date when he was fit and available.

Despite a disappointing defeat in the Grand Final, Walters believes the experience will put fire in their bellies when the Warriors regroup for pre-season training.

"100 per cent, we have to use it as a good thing,” he continued.

"It hurts now, but when we come back for pre-season, it has got to relight that fire and give us something to chase, and start hunting.

"It’s a long process, the season, as you know, but it still hurts at the moment, and I think it will for a couple of weeks.”

The 24-year-old had a small army of support in the stands at Old Trafford, and he was grateful to be surrounded by his loved ones who had been there for him through the highs and lows of the season.

“My missus and my mum were here, and a couple of my mates – a small circle, but they are beside me no matter what,” Walters said.

“I’ll celebrate with them tonight, even though it’s a loss. It’s been a long season. I had a leg break as well, and to make a Grand Final... they make sure I’m happy and I try to look after them as well.”

The Warriors players will now enjoy some time off and recharge their batteries before turning their focus to 2026 when pre-season commences later this year.