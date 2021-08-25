Sean O'Loughlin backs Wigan Warriors' big-game players to shine

John Bateman has a wealth of experience

The Warriors are hurtling towards the play-offs lacking consistency and conviction.

They are fourth in the ladder, and have five games – all against strong opposition – to cement their place in the top-six.

Former captain O’Loughlin, now a member of the coaching staff, knows they have yet to convince in a campaign ravaged by injuries.

But he has backed their big-game players to stand tall and not buckle under the intense pressure of the crunch clashes, and says they could very quickly establish some form.

The club legend (above) said: “We can finish well and we can climb the ladder quickly – but if we don’t, we could be pushing to make the top six.

“The good thing is even though we’re a young team, we have loads of lads who know what it takes in this situation.

“If we get one or two good results under our belt, confidence builds very quickly and suddenly we’re in the semis.

“We have had an up-and-down year – winning seven from seven, losing five from five – but now we’ve got to these games at the back end of the year, we feel we have the personnel to go get and get it done.”