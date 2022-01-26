Sean O'Loughlin pleased by the performances of the younger players in the Wigan Warriors squad

Sean O'Loughlin was pleased with the opening game of pre-season

Matty Peet’s side produced a 12-42 victory over Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park on Sunday afternoon, with a lot of youth on display in the side.

O’Loughlin is happy to see some of the young players, who have been around the first team for the last few years, taking responsibility.

“I thought there were a lot of stand-outs, but people like Morgan (Smithies) and Joe Shorrocks lead the way in the middle and gave us a really good platform,” he said.

“It’s good for those boys round that age because you see big improvements."

O’Loughlin was happy for Halsall – who crossed for a treble against his former loan side – and believes he has plenty to offer.

“He’s had a good pre-season, he’s a good kid, who works hard,” O’Loughlin added. “He spent some time up here, and he really enjoyed himself.

“He’s another lad who’s had a good pre-season and will be pushing hard again this year. Everyone likes getting over the line, but it was just good to see some of the combinations we do in training put in practice.”

O'Loughlin says the coaching staff are pleased overall with what they learnt from the match in the North East.

“We got we wanted out of it because there were glimpses of some good combinations out there. Places are always up for grabs but at the minute the squad is really healthy.

“Matty will have the team in the back of his mind for the Warrington game already. For the young boys, we’ve seen what they are about and have seen what they can do."