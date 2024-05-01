Shaun Wane highlighted as ‘left-field option' for South Sydney Rabbitohs job alongside list of five candidates
Jason Demetriou was sacked by the struggling NRL side on Tuesday, with a shortlist having been reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.
Ex-Wigan boss and current New South Wales head coach Michael Maguire has been included in that five-man list, having previously led the club to NRL Grand Final glory in 2014.
However, the reports suggest that he isn’t the favourite to take over the role.
Another former England head coach in Wayne Bennett tops the list, currently in charge of the Dolphins who have won four in seven this season.
Michael Cheika, Steve McNamara and Justin Holbrook are the other three, while the Australian publication have listed 59-year-old Wane and current Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam as ‘other left-field options’ for the NRL side, who have won just once in seven games so far in 2024.
Wane returned to Wigan in the leadership role in October 2021, while he has led England on the international stage since 2020.
In his eight years as head coach at the DW Stadium, Wane won three Super League titles, one World Club Challenge, one Challenge Cup and one League Leaders’ Shield.
Meanwhile, South Sydney Rabbitohs appear to have ruled out the potential of attracting NRL legend and current Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess back to the club for the vacant head coach role, expected to honour his two-year contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Demetriou’s assistant Ben Hornby has been placed in interim charge for the remainder of this season.
