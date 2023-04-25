News you can trust since 1853
Shaun Wane names his 19-man England squad for the mid-season international- with six Wigan Warriors players included

Shaun Wane has named his 19-man England squad for this weekend’s mid-season international.

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST

The game against France forms the second part of a double-header at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the women’s team in action ahead of the 4.30pm kick off.

Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard, Toby King, Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle have all been selected for the game.

Wane has made a number of youthful picks, with as many as 15 players potentially set to earn their first England caps.

Shaun WaneShaun Wane
He said: “It was always my intention to pick a young squad for this mid-season game and I am really happy with the final 19 I’ve selected.

“All of these players have been picked based on their form in Super League and with an eye on the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.

“I am excited to see how some of these lads go on the international stage and it’s a massive privilege to be able to give them the opportunity to represent our country.”

Here is the full squad:

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils)

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos)

Toby King (Wigan Warriors)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors)

Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

