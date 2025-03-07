Shaun Wane on building Wigan Warriors' legacy in Vegas
The Cherry and Whites hammered Warrington Wolves 48-24 last weekend in the first Super League fixture to be played stateside.
It capped a memorable few days for the thousands of travelling Wiganers who were in Las Vegas to support Matt Peet’s men.
Wane, who combines his role as England coach with a part-time position at the Warriors, was delighted to see his hometown club on the global stage.
The former Warriors head coach: “We’re in good shape as a club, there’s no doubt about that. I was speaking to Derek Beaumont about it in Vegas and we’re all trying to get to the same levels. I’m not just a Wigan fan, I’m a rugby man, and I want other clubs to do well too. I’ve got good relationships at clubs like Leigh and the more we do things like this – and get eyes on our fantastic sport – the better.”
It remains to be seen which Super League clubs will grace the Allegiant Stadium next year, but Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens are being touted as contenders.
Wigan could end up playing the 2025 NRL champions in the World Club Challenge in Vegas next March if they retain their Super League title this season.
When asked which teams he felt could be invited to play in Vegas next year, Wane replied: “Hull KR and St Helens are forward thinking clubs, while Leeds Rhinos are a massive brand in our game. The way I look at it is ‘who will take the most spectators?’ All the clubs we’ve mentioned would make a fantastic event.”
