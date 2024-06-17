Shaun Wane reaffirms England and Wigan Warriors commitments amid continuous NRL links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Wane’s name is constantly thrown into the mix when an NRL job becomes available, but the England head coach has reaffirmed his commitment to his international job, as well as his role at Wigan Warriors.

Having led his hometown club to three Super League titles, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge before his exit in 2018, Wane returned to Wigan in a leadership role ahead of the 2022 campaign to work alongside head coach Matt Peet.

He has since been a part of the club that has won every trophy available in just two-and-a-half-years, becoming only the third club in the modern era to hold every honour at once following their latest Challenge Cup triumph.

Wane, 59, was previously linked with the vacant South Sydney Rabbitohs job earlier this year, while the Parramatta Eels job also remains available for the 2025 campaign in Australia.

But the coach has declared his commitments to his two current roles, with the next World Cup to be held down under in 2026.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, he said: “I love the England job. I’m absolutely blessed, I never thought I’d get the job and now to get it and to play three Tests against Tonga, and now we’ve got Samoa and the Ashes in Australia coming up, it’s a dream I never thought I’d have.

“I’m solely thinking about England. I have a busy life with my Wigan commitments, and I do a lot of speaking and a few other things.

“I love it at Wigan and dealing with Matt every day, and the coaches and the players.

“The club has grown from strength to strength. Still having an influence on what we do and how we do it is great for me.

"I’ve known Matt for many years, and obviously with Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Tommy (Leuluai), we go back a long way.

“And then through our junior coaches we’ve got Joel (Tomkins) back involved, and John Duffy and Shane Eccles, our head of youth.

“Kris Radlinski has put a really strong team together and it’s really enjoyable for me to do that job alongside England.