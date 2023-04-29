News you can trust since 1853
Shaun Wane reflects on England's victory over France and praises Wigan Warriors man

Shaun Wane heaped praise on Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith as England defeated France 64-0 in their mid-season international at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

By Abi Curran
Published 29th Apr 2023, 21:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 21:00 BST

The halfback scored on his senior debut for the national team and successfully converted nine of 10 tries.

Wane was quick to applaud Smith’s kicking game in England’s first test match since they were knocked out of the World Cup by Samoa last year.

“Harry controlled his side the best he could,” he told Sky Sports.

Shaun Wane
“He did some really good things, his kicking game was great.

“I’ve been genuinely excited for this game and it lived up to it.

“At half-time, we had to improve one or two things.

“I knew there were details that we needed to get better at and that detail showed in the second half which I’m really happy about – I’m delighted.

“Overall, it’s going to be a really impressive review tomorrow and I’m so happy for the players.”

Related topics:EnglandShaun WaneHarry SmithFrance