Shaun Wane says "it just felt very natural" after first day in new role at Wigan Warriors

Shaun Wane

Wane’s leadership role was announced last month as part of a new coaching team assembled to try and bring back silverware to the DW Stadium in Wigan’s 150th anniversary year.

On Monday, the England head coach resumed club duties at the DW Stadium for the first time since 2018.

And he couldn’t hide his enthusiasm or enjoyment at a happy return to a club where he spent more than 35 years as player and coach.

“I have a lot of history with Wigan, and I have a lot of very good friends still here, so it made it a special day for me,” Wane told the Wigan Observer. “To be involved with my home town club again just felt very natural.

“I am enjoying it and hopefully looking forward to making a difference.

“This club is in my heart and to be here for that year (anniversary in 2022) after a successful time as a player and coach is a huge one.

“All the staff and players want to make a success of next year and that’s going to be down to hard work.

“That’s the sort of people we have here.”

The majority of new head coach Matty Peet’s Wigan’s squad will start pre-season training on November 15.

“Once we get the players in they will understand what they need to do, what we are all about and what the DNA is of a Wigan player.”

In 12 months’ time, Wane will be at the heart of England’s home bid for World Cup glory.

And his appetite for his international remit was whetted after masterminding the recent 30-10 win over France in Perpignan.

“You could tell it was a special game,” he said of his first time as a Test chief.

“It felt bigger and how the players celebrated after was impressive.

“Hopefully, we can get an All-Stars game on again in the summer to help lead us into the World Cup.

“A lot of planning went into this year’s competition before it was scrapped.

“So, as a blueprint, we will be carrying on the same way.

“The only change for me will be that I am expecting more younger players to put their hands up.

“And the players know if they are playing well at the back end of next year then they will have a chance of playing in the World Cup.”

lConnor Farrell, the former Warriors forward, and younger brother of Liam, has been appointed assistant coach at League One Swinton Lions.