Shaun Wane shares his excitement ahead of England's mid-season international against France

Shaun Wane says he’s looking forward to seeing a youthful England team in action against France this weekend.

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The 58-year-old has picked 15 uncapped players in his 19-man squad for Saturday’s mid-season international at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (K.O. 4.30pm).

Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard, Toby King, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle are among those who could make their full England debuts, while Kai Pearce-Paul is also in contention to play.

“I’m genuinely excited,” Wane said.

Shaun WaneShaun Wane
“I’m glad I’ve picked such a young squad.

“The players individually want to be in the England camp. Jack (Welsby) and Kai (Pearce-Paul) have both told me the seven weeks last year was the best.

“The way we left each other at the end broke our hearts, so we want to put it right.

“This week has been all about what we’re doing; how we carry the ball, how we attack, how we defend- very similar to the World Cup.

“What we get from France is a well coached side, they have their own way of attacking with flair.

“I expect the unexpected from them, and I don’t think this week will be any different.

“This game is important. We know where we want to end- all of our eyes are on doing well in France in 2025, but everything we do now will dictate how close we will get to winning that final.”

Wane has been impressed by Smith’s efforts for the Warriors so far this season, with the 23-year-old having 10 assists under his belt in Super League.

The England coach admits there is good competition in the halves, but wants to see more talent emerge over the next few years.

“He’s trained well,” Wane added.

“His form has been really good, but Mikey Lewis played well against Cas last week and George (Williams) has been fantastic.

“While we’ve got three good halves there- and Jonny Lomax as well, I want more.

“We need to produce more players and find a way of making my job a lot harder.

“We need to get better and develop these young players coming through.”

Related topics:Shaun WaneHarry SmithFranceEngland