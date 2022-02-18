Brad Singleton reveals the role Matty Peet played in convincing him to join Wigan Warriors

The prop joined the club during the 2020 season and has become an important player in the side.

Singleton says everyone has adapted well under the new head coach, with their next test being against the 29-year-old’s former side Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

He said: “Matty is familiar face, and we all know his ethos. When I was in a position of unemployment at Toronto, me and him spoke for a while.

Brad Singleton is preparing to face his former side

“I was quite delicate in picking where I was going because I needed a place right for me and my family, and Matty pulled me over the line. I’m grateful to be at this amazing club.

“Growing up I played rugby at the weekend and had a few kits, with Wigan always being the one I leant towards. I don’t want to say it, but this will feel like the first true full season for me. Part of last year we had no fans, so to have them every week will make me very happy."

Singleton admits he’ll never forget his time at Headingley, where he won two Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup.

“I’m forever grateful for what Leeds gave to me, they’re a great club and I enjoyed my spell,” he said.

“I treat my career like a story, and that chapter has some fond memories. They’re always going to be an exciting club.

“Wigan are a bit more machines like the side I was in, they deliver a lot of good youngsters who are amazing. At Leeds I felt we squeezed the best out of an elder group.

“They are similar in the way they view the league and where they want to be. You look back at the game between the two teams, and they’re always exciting.

“They are two of the best teams in Super League.”