Brad Singleton says Wigan Warriors weren't at the races for periods of the Toulouse game

Matty Peet’s side were forced to come from behind to claim the two points at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, with a late Harry Smith drop goal required in the final moments of the match.

Singleton states they will need to be well prepared for the second game of their trip to France, as they take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

He said: “Catalans have been a bit of a force. If you look at that round one game with Saints, it was top end. They’re very physical, very fit, very organised, and they play good rugby. They deserve to be spoken about highly.

Brad Singleton celebrates with the rest of the Wigan squad following the Toulouse victory

“They’ve always signed well in the past few years and have been consistent. Having anyone flourishing outside of our M62 corridor is great to see.

“You need to prepare for them like any other team, doing your homework, to get off to a good start and attack the game. The last time we played them over here we got it handed to us, so we are quite aware of that and won’t make that mistake again.

“We will review what happened at Toulouse, looking at the negatives, which we can hopefully iron out.

“There are positives from the game too but realistically we weren't at the races throughout and we allowed them to gather some momentum. We started quite well and fast but ultimately we let them get into it and steer things.

“Credit to the lads for being able to stick in there and go and get the win. It’s fortunate for us to get those lessons and still leave with two points. Every season is like a journey and you learn about yourself along the way.

“I think Toulouse will go on to get a win, because there’s elements to their game which other teams will struggle against. They are quite awkward and come across quite unpredictable, but that doesn’t mean we should've allowed them back into the game.

“I thought the fans were amazing and ever-present, they didn’t stop singing.

“It’s been a good few days and we have really come on as a group. In the current climate, this has probably been what we have missed in pre-season camps so it’s good to get together.

“There’s an exciting element to it because it’s not what we are used to, and there’s loads of benefits, but I’d like to see some sun before we leave, I think we’re following a rain cloud.”

Singleton is happy to see more French teams in Super League, and believes it’s a positive in a range of different areas.

“I’m massive on expansion,” he added.

“Toulouse have done it tough, starting in the bottom leagues, and a fair good following. If we can get it right, then it’s great for the game and it can benefit everyone coming over here.

“It’s a great experience and one of those things you look back on in your career and really have a smile at looking back.

“I hope this keeps going and French rugby does grow. If their nation can become a top end team, it would be great to have a rival so close to England.”