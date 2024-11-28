Six more Wigan Warriors stars in-line to join Las Vegas showcase

Six Warriors have been named in Stuart Barrow’s England Women train-on squad ahead of their historic clash against reigning world champions Australia Jillaroos in Las Vegas next March.

Barrow has selected a 31-player strong squad, with Wigan’s Mary Coleman, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter, Molly Jones and Isabel Rowe selected for upcoming training sessions in the build-up to the international in the United States.

England Women will gather for their first training session on Saturday, December 7 with the team meeting up twice a month during the build-up to Vegas with a 20-player travelling squad set to be announced in February.

Wigan’s Anna Davies scored five tries against Wales to surpass the record for the most individual tries in an international game

The two international giants will meet in the penultimate match of the action-acked day at Allegiant Stadium featuring a Betfred Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves and two NRL matches - Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers Cronulla Sharks.

Speaking on the squad, head coach Barrow said: “We’ve had a few weeks to recuperate following the Autumn international against Wales but now all eyes are firmly on the Jillaroos.

“With the fixture coming before the beginning of the Betfred Women’s Super League we have a regular training schedule from now until mid-February to make sure we’re match ready.

“Everyone in this squad has a chance to earn themselves a spot on the plane to Vegas and that is a testament to the quality we have within the group.”

England train-on squad: Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Jas Bell (York Valkyrie), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants), Caitlin Casey (St Helens), Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors), Evie Cousins (Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Georgie Dagger (York Valkyrie), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Phoebe Hook (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Eva Hunter (Wigan Warriors), Molly Jones (Wigan Warriors), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Lacey Owen (York Valkyrie), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights), Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Erin Stott (St Helens), Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Liv Wood (York Valkyrie).