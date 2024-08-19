Six Super League players receive bans following Magic Weekend, including Wigan Warriors star

By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 15:41 BST
Six Super League players have received suspensions by the Match Review Panel following Magic Weekend, including another blow to Wigan Warriors.

Following his sin-bin for head contact on opposition back-rower Joe Batchelor in Saturday’s 20-0 victory over St Helens, Kaide Ellis has received a one-match ban for a Grade B charge, deemed on the higher end of the scale.

It means the Australian is set to miss Sunday’s clash against Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan will also still be without star half-back Harry Smith, who has two games remaining of his three-match ban.

Hull FC forward Ligi Sao and talented hooker Denive Balmforth will also be forced to watch from the sidelines this weekend following their respective one-match suspensions.

The Australian loose forward has received a one-match ban following his sin-bin against St Helens at Elland Road

1. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

The Australian loose forward has received a one-match ban following his sin-bin against St Helens at Elland Road Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A higher end Grade B dangerous contact for the Hull forward, resulting in a one-match suspension

2. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

A higher end Grade B dangerous contact for the Hull forward, resulting in a one-match suspension Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The talented hooker will also miss the fixture against Wigan with a one-match ban for Grade C dangerous contact

3. Denive Balmforth (Hull FC)

The talented hooker will also miss the fixture against Wigan with a one-match ban for Grade C dangerous contact Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A one-match ban for the former Wigan forward with a Grade B dangerous contact charge

4. Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils)

A one-match ban for the former Wigan forward with a Grade B dangerous contact charge Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Harry SmithSuper LeagueHull FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.