Following his sin-bin for head contact on opposition back-rower Joe Batchelor in Saturday’s 20-0 victory over St Helens, Kaide Ellis has received a one-match ban for a Grade B charge, deemed on the higher end of the scale.

It means the Australian is set to miss Sunday’s clash against Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan will also still be without star half-back Harry Smith, who has two games remaining of his three-match ban.

Hull FC forward Ligi Sao and talented hooker Denive Balmforth will also be forced to watch from the sidelines this weekend following their respective one-match suspensions.

