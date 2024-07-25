Sky Sports commentator Bill Arthur has passed away, aged 68

Sky Sports commentator Bill Arthur has died aged 68, after a long and courageous battle against prostate cancer.

The broadcasters confirmed that Arthur passed away peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family, having been diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2011.

Tributes have poured in for the legendary commentator, who worked on every Super League Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors were among those to share their condolences on social media.

The reigning champions shared: “All at Wigan Warriors send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sky Sports Rugby League commentator, Bill Arthur, following the sad news of his passing.”

Hailing from Leamington Spa, Arthur began his journalism career in newspapers in South Yorkshire before transitioning into radio, working for Metro Radio in Newcastle and Radio City in Liverpool.

He would later move into breakfast television and from 1990, he worked on The Sports Channel which then went on to become Sky Sports the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated rugby league fan, Arthur became the regular pitchside reporter for live matches and would progress to the commentary box as well and eventually stepped up to become Sky Sports' lead rugby league commentator following Eddie Hemmings' retirement in April 2019.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: "We are truly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Bill Arthur.

"Bill has been a mainstay of Sky Sports' rugby league coverage for the last 30 years. I want to express my personal gratitude to Bill for his unwavering commitment to Sky, as well as the passion and devotion he brought to our viewers and fans of the sport.

"I know that Bill will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to work with him, and I would like to extend my condolences to Bill's wife, Cherry, and his family for their loss."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rugby Football League added: “The RFL and RL Commercial join Sky Sports in paying tribute to Bill Arthur, who has been a mainstay of their Super League coverage over four decades – and sending condolences to his family and friends.”