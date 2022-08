The Round 25 game, which takes place on August 26, is one of three games to be selected by the broadcaster for that week.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos V Huddersfield and Catalans Dragons V Toulouse will be shown by Sky on the two days prior.

This announcement does mean, Wigan will only have two days to prepare for their trip to Hull KR on August 29.