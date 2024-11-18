Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young outside-back Harry Higham - son of former Super League icon Micky - has departed Wigan Warriors to sign for League 1 outfit Swinton Lions for 2025.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old signed his first contract with the Warriors in 2022, having previously represented Salford Red Devils and playing his junior amateur days at community club Leigh Miners Rangers.

Higham scored three tries in as many appearances for the Warriors Academy in 2023, but did not make his first-team debut for the Cherry and Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Higham, son of former Super League hooker Micky (pictured above) has left Wigan to join Swinton Lions in League 1

He is the son of former England and Great Britain hooker Micky, who made more than 500 professional appearances across a decorated career with Leigh, St Helens, Wigan, Warrington.

With 97 appearances for the Warriors between 2006 to 2008, including 17 tries, Micky won the Super League title with Saints, and three Challenge Cups with Warrington.

Harry heads to Swinton Lions, who will feature in League 1 next year after a defeat to Hunslet in the Championship relegation play-off.

Former Warrington Wolves and England prop Paul Wood was confirmed as the club’s new head coach in October for the 2025 season, following the departure of Alan Kilshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higham joins fellow Wigan youngster Finley Beardsworth in making the move to Heywood Road. The back-rower, who came through the junior system at Bank Quay Bulls, started for Wigan’s Reserves outfit in their 2023 Grand Final victory over St Helens at Robin Park Arena.

The pair join Reece Briers at Swinton, son of former Super League and Wales legendary half-back, and ex-Wigan assistant coach, Lee.