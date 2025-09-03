Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made three changes to his 21-man squad for Friday’s derby clash with St Helens.

Peet has made three changes to his 21-man squad that made the trip over to the south of France for last Saturday’s 40-4 win over Catalans Dragons.

England international Ethan Havard is set to return this week, having served his one-match suspension. Meanwhile, key prop Luke Thompson and experienced winger Abbas Miski could return, having been sidelined with calf and rib injuries respectively.

Thompson has been absent for the last two months with a calf injury, whilst Miski has missed the last two matches after suffering a popped rib cartilage in their defeat to Hull KR on August 15.

Meanwhile, Wigan will be without impact prop Patrick Mago through concussion protocols, with the Samoan powerhouse having failed a head injury assessment in the win over Catalans.

Young forwards Kian McDermott and Harvey Makin also come out of Wigan’s 21-man squad for the derby.

As for St Helens, coach Paul Wellens has made two changes to his squad that went down to a 12-8 defeat at Hull KR last time out.

The Saints will be without influential forward Morgan Knowles through head injury protocols, whilst prop George Delaney is suspended.

Meanwhile, veteran winger Kyle Feldt is set to return this week after missing their defeat to Hull KR through head injury protocols, whilst young forward Cole Marsh is included in the Saints’ 21-man squad for the first time.

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Burns, Harry Robertson, George Whitby, Leon Cowen, Jake Davies, Cole Marsh, Deon Cross.

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas.

The Round 25 Super League fixture takes place at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the derby will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Main Channel.