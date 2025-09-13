4 . Jack Farrimond

What a special talent this young fella is proving to be. Having impressed in the Reserves last week, Peet opted to give Farrimond another chance in the first-team whilst giving ever-present Harry Smith a rest. Farrimond was excellent against the Tigers and fully deserved Sky Sports' Player of the Match award. The 19-year-old scored two tries and kicked nine goals from 11 attempts. His last tackle plays were also strong, having made eight kicks in general play and four attacking kicks. A very bright future is in store for Farrimond. Photo: Dean Williams