The Warriors ran in 11 tries against the Tigers, with Abbas Miski (2), Liam Marshall (2), Jai Field (2), Jack Farrimond (2), Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley and Ethan Havard getting on the scoresheet for Matt Peet’s side. There were a number of impressive displays in the win, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the numbers.
1. Jai Field
The Australian speedster has been sensational in 2025, scoring 24 tries and providing 20 assists in 24 league appearances. Field bagged a brace of tries and assists in the win over Castleford, making 124 metres from 14 carries. Photo: Dean Williams
2. Abbas Miski
Miski returned to action against Castleford after suffering a popped rib cartilage last month. The Lebanon international was impressive in his first game back, scoring two tries and providing an assist, whilst racking up 139 metres from 16 carries. He also busted four tackles and made three offloads. Photo: Dean Williams
3. Zach Eckersley
Eckersley is another one off the conveyor belt of talent in Wigan's famed production line. He was back in his preferred role at centre against Castleford, and was strong on both sides of the ball, scoring a try and providing an assist, as well as making 13 tackles. Eckersley doesn't look like a young player anymore - he is an established Super League player. Photo: Dean Williams
4. Jack Farrimond
What a special talent this young fella is proving to be. Having impressed in the Reserves last week, Peet opted to give Farrimond another chance in the first-team whilst giving ever-present Harry Smith a rest. Farrimond was excellent against the Tigers and fully deserved Sky Sports' Player of the Match award. The 19-year-old scored two tries and kicked nine goals from 11 attempts. His last tackle plays were also strong, having made eight kicks in general play and four attacking kicks. A very bright future is in store for Farrimond. Photo: Dean Williams