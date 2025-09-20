The Warriors were 12-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half efforts from Abbas Miski and Bevan French. Wigan posted further tries through French and Jake Wardle in the second half, whilst Chris Hankinson scored a consolation try for Leeds late on. There were a number of impressive displays in the win, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the numbers...
1. Jai Field
The Australian speedster is enjoying a sensational season, with 24 tries and 21 assists to his name in 25 league appearances. Field provided another assist against the Rhinos, whilst busting nine tackles from 17 carries, chalking up 103 metres. He was a thorn in the Rhinos' side all evening. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Abbas Miski
Miski retained his spot on the right wing, and he certainly impressed. The Lebanon international racked up 163 metres from 22 carries, busting seven tackles in the process. Miski also got on the scoresheet, his third in the last two games. He is one of the best set-starters in the competition. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Bevan French
We ran out of superlatives to describe just how good French is a long time ago. He has been exceptional since returning from two-month spell on the sidelines with a calf injury. French produced another Player of the Match performance in Wigan's win over Leeds, having scored two tries and bagged an assist. He bust nine tackles from 20 carries, with 99 metres gained. He even made 15 tackles, including a filthy ball steal on Rhinos man James Bentley. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Liam Farrell
The Warriors skipper returned to the starting line-up against Leeds, having been rested the week before, and it seems to have done him the world of good. Farrell made a staggering 41 tackles against the Rhinos, nine of those from marker position, with a 100 per cent tackle efficiency. He also made 12 carries. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com