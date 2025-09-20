Liam Farrell (left) and Bevan French (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors tryplaceholder image
Liam Farrell (left) and Bevan French (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try

Stat Attack: Wigan Warriors' standout performers from Leeds Rhinos win with huge numbers analysed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 20th Sep 2025, 15:56 BST
Wigan Warriors ended their regular Super League campaign with a comfortable 22-6 win over Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors were 12-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half efforts from Abbas Miski and Bevan French. Wigan posted further tries through French and Jake Wardle in the second half, whilst Chris Hankinson scored a consolation try for Leeds late on. There were a number of impressive displays in the win, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the numbers...

The Australian speedster is enjoying a sensational season, with 24 tries and 21 assists to his name in 25 league appearances. Field provided another assist against the Rhinos, whilst busting nine tackles from 17 carries, chalking up 103 metres. He was a thorn in the Rhinos' side all evening.

1. Jai Field

The Australian speedster is enjoying a sensational season, with 24 tries and 21 assists to his name in 25 league appearances. Field provided another assist against the Rhinos, whilst busting nine tackles from 17 carries, chalking up 103 metres. He was a thorn in the Rhinos' side all evening.

Miski retained his spot on the right wing, and he certainly impressed. The Lebanon international racked up 163 metres from 22 carries, busting seven tackles in the process. Miski also got on the scoresheet, his third in the last two games. He is one of the best set-starters in the competition.

2. Abbas Miski

Miski retained his spot on the right wing, and he certainly impressed. The Lebanon international racked up 163 metres from 22 carries, busting seven tackles in the process. Miski also got on the scoresheet, his third in the last two games. He is one of the best set-starters in the competition.

We ran out of superlatives to describe just how good French is a long time ago. He has been exceptional since returning from two-month spell on the sidelines with a calf injury. French produced another Player of the Match performance in Wigan's win over Leeds, having scored two tries and bagged an assist. He bust nine tackles from 20 carries, with 99 metres gained. He even made 15 tackles, including a filthy ball steal on Rhinos man James Bentley.

3. Bevan French

We ran out of superlatives to describe just how good French is a long time ago. He has been exceptional since returning from two-month spell on the sidelines with a calf injury. French produced another Player of the Match performance in Wigan's win over Leeds, having scored two tries and bagged an assist. He bust nine tackles from 20 carries, with 99 metres gained. He even made 15 tackles, including a filthy ball steal on Rhinos man James Bentley.

The Warriors skipper returned to the starting line-up against Leeds, having been rested the week before, and it seems to have done him the world of good. Farrell made a staggering 41 tackles against the Rhinos, nine of those from marker position, with a 100 per cent tackle efficiency. He also made 12 carries.

4. Liam Farrell

The Warriors skipper returned to the starting line-up against Leeds, having been rested the week before, and it seems to have done him the world of good. Farrell made a staggering 41 tackles against the Rhinos, nine of those from marker position, with a 100 per cent tackle efficiency. He also made 12 carries.

