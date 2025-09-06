Ethan Havard applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors tightened their grip on a top-two finish thanks to an 18-4 derby win over St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

St Helens opened the scoring early doors through Deon Cross before tries from Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall gave Wigan a 12-4 lead at the break. Jai Field scored a spectacular long-range effort in the second half to secure the two points for Matt Peet’s Warriors.

There were a number of impressive displays in the win over Billinge Hill, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the numbers.

Jai Field

The Australian speedster scooped Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award, and rightly so, after an almost perfect performance on both sides of the ball. Field, of course, added a try to his ever-growing highlight reel with a 90-metre effort, but his all-round performance was tremendous. He racked up a staggering 267 metres from 20 carries to go alongside seven tackle busts and three clean breaks. Surely he is a strong contender for this year’s fullback spot in the Super League Dream Team?

Harry Smith

Smith’s last tackle plays were largely on the money against the Saints and guided the Warriors around the park. The organisation that Smith provides allows the likes of Field and Bevan French to do what they do best in terms of running the ball. Smith made five attacking kicks and 15 kicks in general play in a dominant display with the boot, whilst kicking three goals from four attempts. The England international also had a fair bit of traffic thrown his way in defence, too, making 25 tackles.

Ethan Havard

Havard put in as good a display as you are likely to see from a front-rower on Friday night. The 24-year-old was strong on both sides of the ball, making 97 metres from 20 carries, busting five tackles, whilst making 34 tackles from a defensive point of view. Havard has been excellent this season and is surely knocking on the door for an England call-up this autumn.

Junior Nsemba

Given Nsemba’s meteoric rise over the last couple of years, it is sometimes easy to forget he is still only 21 years of age. The England international has been in fine form since his return from a short break due to head injury protocols, and has been a real point of difference when coming off the bench. Nsemba caused plenty of problems for St Helens’ defence, busting four tackles from six carries, whilst providing two assists. He also made 12 tackles.

Liam Farrell

The 35-year-old is like a fine wine. He just keeps turning up every week and delivering workmanlike displays over and over again. Farrell racked up 95 metres from 12 carries against the Saints, whilst making 34 tackles – the highest of any Wigan player alongside Havard. The Warriors skipper has been one of Super League’s premier back-rowers for well over a decade now.

Bevan French

Another game, another masterclass from French. He has a relationship with Field that seems telepathic at times, as was evident when he set Field free for his 90-metre try. French made 81 metres from 11 carries, busting five tackles in the process. An underrated key trait of French is his ability to defend, making nine tackles, including a belter on Saints stalwart Mark Percival in the second half. French has registered five assists in his last three games following his return from a two-month injury lay-off.