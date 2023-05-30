This year’s State of Origin series gets underway on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval.

The three tests sees the very best from Queensland and New South Wales go head-to-head.

Game two takes place at Suncorp Stadium on June 21, before the series finishes at Stadium Australia on July 12.

Throughout the years, a number of former Wigan players have taken part in the event during their careers in the NRL.

Here are some of Warriors who have competed in State of Origin:

1 . Ryan Hoffman- New South Wales (2007-2015) Ryan Hoffman represented New South Wales 14 times between 2007 and 2015. Photo: Mark Kolbe Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Hoffman- Wigan Warriors (2011) The second rower spent one season in Super League with Wigan Warriors in 2011, before rejoining Melbourne Storm. More State of Origin appearances came his way after his return to the NRL. Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM Photo Sales

3 . Matty Bowen- Queensland (2003-2007) Matty Bowen was a Queensland regular between 2003 and 2007. During his time in the NRL with the North Queensland Cowboys, he was selected for 10 State of Origin appearances. Photo: Mark Nolan Photo Sales

4 . Matty Bowen- Wigan Warriors (2014-2015) The fullback joined Wigan in 2014, and enjoyed two seasons at the DW Stadium. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3