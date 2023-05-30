News you can trust since 1853
State of Origin: Here are some of the Wigan Warriors players who have represented Queensland or New South Wales- in pictures

This year’s State of Origin series gets underway on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:03 BST

The three tests sees the very best from Queensland and New South Wales go head-to-head.

Game two takes place at Suncorp Stadium on June 21, before the series finishes at Stadium Australia on July 12.

Throughout the years, a number of former Wigan players have taken part in the event during their careers in the NRL.

Here are some of Warriors who have competed in State of Origin:

Ryan Hoffman represented New South Wales 14 times between 2007 and 2015.

1. Ryan Hoffman- New South Wales (2007-2015)

Ryan Hoffman represented New South Wales 14 times between 2007 and 2015. Photo: Mark Kolbe

The second rower spent one season in Super League with Wigan Warriors in 2011, before rejoining Melbourne Storm. More State of Origin appearances came his way after his return to the NRL.

2. Ryan Hoffman- Wigan Warriors (2011)

The second rower spent one season in Super League with Wigan Warriors in 2011, before rejoining Melbourne Storm. More State of Origin appearances came his way after his return to the NRL. Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

Matty Bowen was a Queensland regular between 2003 and 2007. During his time in the NRL with the North Queensland Cowboys, he was selected for 10 State of Origin appearances.

3. Matty Bowen- Queensland (2003-2007)

Matty Bowen was a Queensland regular between 2003 and 2007. During his time in the NRL with the North Queensland Cowboys, he was selected for 10 State of Origin appearances. Photo: Mark Nolan

The fullback joined Wigan in 2014, and enjoyed two seasons at the DW Stadium.

4. Matty Bowen- Wigan Warriors (2014-2015)

The fullback joined Wigan in 2014, and enjoyed two seasons at the DW Stadium. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

