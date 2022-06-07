The very best from Queensland and New South Wales will go head-to-head across the three tests.

Game two takes place at the Optus Stadium in Penrith on June 26, before the series finishes at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 13.

Throughout the years, a number of former Wigan players have taken part in the event during their careers in the NRL.

Here are some of most recent Warriors who have competed in State of Origin:

1. Matty Bowen, Queensland (2003-2007) Matty Bowen was a Queensland regular between 2003 and 2007. During his time in the NRL with the North Queensland Cowboys, he was selected for 10 State of Origin appearances. Photo: Jonathan Wood Photo Sales

2. Matty Bowen, Wigan Warriors (2014-2015) The fullback joined Wigan in 2014, and enjoyed two seasons at the DW Stadium. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. Ryan Hoffman, New South Wales (2007-2015) Ryan Hoffman represented New South Wales 14 times between 2007 and 2015. Photo: Mark Kolbe Photo Sales

4. Ryan Hoffman, Wigan Warriors (2011) Ryan Hoffman spent one season in Super League with Wigan Warriors in 2011, before re-joining Melbourne Storm. More State of Origin appearances came his way after his return to the NRL. Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM Photo Sales