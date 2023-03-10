Steve McNamara reflects on Catalans Dragons' first win against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium since 2011

The French club picked up their first win at the DW Stadium since 2011 on Friday night, as they beat Wigan 18-10 to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

McNamara states he was pleased with how his side performed to pick up a rare win at the home of the Warriors.

He said: “Someone gave me the stat before the game, it’s a hard place to play.

Steve McNamara

“It’s not just us who struggle to come here.

“The record Wigan have got is outstanding against all teams, they don’t lose many, so to pick this one up is a good win for us.

“It was tough coming here so early on in the season.

“At this stage of the year every club has its own story, and it’s not been plain sailing for us by any stretch.

“We’ve got some results but we’ve got lots of things that we are dealing with at the minute, so to come across here in these conditions, and to defend really well, playing really tough, is a good night.

“I don’t want to single out tonight, but round one, round two, we could’ve easily lost those games but we got the basics right.

“The players understood what they needed to do.

“As a coach there are some things you need to get right at the start of the season, particularly in these conditions, which is holding onto the ball, being disciplined, tackling well and kicking well.

“We’ve done that without playing spectacularly well.

“Today we had to play pretty well to hang in there and go through some tough moments to try and get that win.”

McNamara also had praise for some of the new additions at Catalans, including an ex-Wigan prop.

“Adam Keighran has been really good for us,” he added.

“Romain Navarrete, who didn’t play tonight, has been in sensational form for us.

“Siosiua (Taukeiaho) has only played once but was pretty special against Hull.

“They have been quality additions to the group.

“I thought Tyrone May was outstanding.