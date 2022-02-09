Over 70 live games each season, including the end of year play-offs and Betfred Super League Grand Final will be broadcast to overseas audiences in a number of different territories, covering five continents.

This includes beIN SPORT’s commitment to broadcast nine of Catalans Dragons thirteen home games to French viewers in 2022.

Rhodri Jones, Super League chief commercial officer said: “It is fantastic news that fans from around the world will be able to watch all the drama from the best games, featuring our amazing athletes.

A renewed deal has been announced

“I’d like to thank our international broadcast partners for showing their continued support of Betfred Super League with the agreement of these new two-year deals, and the RDA agency who have supported us over the last four years to ensure Super League is seen across the globe.

“Over the past two seasons we’ve seen steady growth in UK viewing figures and with the renewal of our international rights, I’m sure we will see plenty of fans, new and existing, tuning in each week from around the world.”

Fox Sports Australia and Sky NZ will continue their coverage in Oceania, while Canadian Super League supporters can tune in on Sportsnet, and in South-East Asia and MENA will be able to follow the story of the season via Premier Sports.

In the UK Sky Sports will continue their coverage, while Channel will broadcast free-to-air games for the first time in Super League’s history.

Meanwhile, the competition has also announced a two-year contract extension with talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 to broadcast more than 80 live Betfred Super League games over the next two seasons.