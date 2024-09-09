Following his sin-bin against Wigan, Jai Whitbread has received a one-match ban for Grade C head contact on opposition prop Tyler Dupree.
No players from the Warriors have received charges following the Round 25 victory, with a home clash against Leeds Rhinos next up in the penultimate game of the regular Super League season.
1. A total of eight Super League players have been hit by charges from the Match Review Panel
. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)
Following his sin-binning at the Brick Community Stadium, the Hull KR forward has received a one-match suspension for Grade C head contact Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves)
The Australian back-rower has been charged with Grade C head contact, carrying a one-match ban Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Sam Powell (Warrington Wolves)
A £250 fine for the former Wigan Warriors hooker for Grade B head contact Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
