Five Super League players have received suspensions following the latest round of Super League action, with a total of eight charged by the Match Review Panel.

Following his sin-bin against Wigan, Jai Whitbread has received a one-match ban for Grade C head contact on opposition prop Tyler Dupree.

No players from the Warriors have received charges following the Round 25 victory, with a home clash against Leeds Rhinos next up in the penultimate game of the regular Super League season.

1. A total of eight Super League players have been hit by charges from the Match Review Panel

Following his sin-binning at the Brick Community Stadium, the Hull KR forward has received a one-match suspension for Grade C head contact

2. Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

Following his sin-binning at the Brick Community Stadium, the Hull KR forward has received a one-match suspension for Grade C head contact Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The Australian back-rower has been charged with Grade C head contact, carrying a one-match ban

3. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves)

The Australian back-rower has been charged with Grade C head contact, carrying a one-match ban Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A £250 fine for the former Wigan Warriors hooker for Grade B head contact

4. Sam Powell (Warrington Wolves)

A £250 fine for the former Wigan Warriors hooker for Grade B head contact Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

