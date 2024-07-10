Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news of Sin City hosting its first ever Super League match sparked a booking frenzy amongst fans with a 275% increase in bookings to Las Vegas in just 24 hours.

As the news of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves playing at Allegiant Stadium broke on Tuesday morning, package holiday company On the Beach registered a surge in bookings from fans.

The Super League fixture that has been described as “potentially groundbreaking for British rugby league” is set to take place on Saturday, March 1, and opens a four-game festival of rugby league with two fixtures from Australia’s NRL also taking place alongside a women’s international fixture between England and world champions Australia.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves are heading to Las Vegas in 2025

Supporters snapped up deals to the entertainment capital of the world, with the majority of bookings heading out in late February for a 5-day trip.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, said: “After the news was announced we saw a sudden surge in website traffic and hundreds of requests for holidays to Vegas.

“By the end of the day, we’d seen a 275% increase in bookings and who can blame those that have booked, watching rugby league in Allegiant Stadium will be an incredible spectacle, plus instead of leaving the stadium and being in Warrington or Wigan, you’ll be on the Vegas strip!”

On the Beach are preparing for more bookings to come in over the next week as fans firm up plans and lock in their 2025 trip, which they can do with just a £30 per person deposit.

The travel experts are helping fans who want to watch the game in Vegas by spreading out payments over numerous months.