Super League fans spark booking bonanza with huge increase ahead of first ever Las Vegas showdown
As the news of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves playing at Allegiant Stadium broke on Tuesday morning, package holiday company On the Beach registered a surge in bookings from fans.
The Super League fixture that has been described as “potentially groundbreaking for British rugby league” is set to take place on Saturday, March 1, and opens a four-game festival of rugby league with two fixtures from Australia’s NRL also taking place alongside a women’s international fixture between England and world champions Australia.
Supporters snapped up deals to the entertainment capital of the world, with the majority of bookings heading out in late February for a 5-day trip.
Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, said: “After the news was announced we saw a sudden surge in website traffic and hundreds of requests for holidays to Vegas.
“By the end of the day, we’d seen a 275% increase in bookings and who can blame those that have booked, watching rugby league in Allegiant Stadium will be an incredible spectacle, plus instead of leaving the stadium and being in Warrington or Wigan, you’ll be on the Vegas strip!”
On the Beach are preparing for more bookings to come in over the next week as fans firm up plans and lock in their 2025 trip, which they can do with just a £30 per person deposit.
The travel experts are helping fans who want to watch the game in Vegas by spreading out payments over numerous months.
NRL kings Penrith Panthers will play Cronulla Sharks, while New Zealand Warriors take on Canberra Raiders in a festival of rugby league on American soil next year.
