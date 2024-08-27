Super League play-off dates confirmed as race heats up for top six
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hull KR currently sit at the top of the table on points difference, with both The Robins and Wigan Warriors having claimed 18 wins so far this season.
Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves meanwhile sit closely behind in third spot on 34 points, with the race heating up for a top two finish and the League Leaders’ Shield ahead of the vital Super League play-offs.
The first play-off eliminator will be played on Friday, September 27, with the fourth-placed side to host fifth with an 8:00pm kick-off.
Meanwhile, third will play sixth the following day on Saturday, September 28, with a 5:30pm kick-off.
Dates and times have also been confirmed for the Super League semi-finals on the road to Old Trafford glory.
Second place will host the highest ranked eliminator winner on Friday, October, 4, at 8:00pm, with the remaining semi-final the next day, Saturday October 5, at 5:30pm.
Every play-off tie will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with two games also being shown on the BBC – both Saturday fixtures.
The Super League Grand Final will be staged at the home of Manchester United on Saturday, October 12, with a 6pm kick-off.
Wigan’s own The Lathums have previously been confirmed to headline the off-field entertainment at this year’s showpiece event, having also recently enjoyed their biggest headline show to date at Robin Park, with a sold-out crowd of around 11,500 in July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.