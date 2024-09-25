Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Super League Grand Final is set for its strongest attendance in at least six years in 2024.

This season’s showcase event is ‘virtually guaranteed’ to have an attendance in excess of 65,000 for the first time since 2017.

58,137 attended last year’s event at Old Trafford as Wigan Warriors defeated Catalans Dragons 10-2 to lift their sixth Super League title.

Hull KR are expecting a five-figure sell-out crowd at Craven Park for their semi-final tie next Friday, October 4, while Wigan are also reporting ‘strong early sales’ for their home tie at the Brick Community Stadium the following evening (October 5) – set to play the lowest-ranked winners from the eliminators.

The Super League play-offs get underway this weekend, with a stadium-record crowd set for Salford on Friday night as the Red Devils host Leigh Leopards.

That clash is followed on Saturday evening by Warrington Wolves versus St Helens in a mouth-watering tie that will be televised live by both Sky Sports and BBC Two – the first Super League play-off to be shown live by BBC Sport since the Grand Final was introduced 26 years ago.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of Rugby League Commercial, said: “The start of autumn is always an exciting time of year for rugby league fans, and there seems to be an extra buzz around the sport this year.

“Maybe that comes from the excitement and unpredictability of the regular season, with all 162 games being televised for the first time under our latest broadcast agreement with Sky Sports.

“Now the focus turns to Old Trafford in October, with six teams still in contention to appear in the 27th Betfred Super League Grand Final – and two mouthwatering eliminators to kick off the play-offs this weekend.

“There’s a real novelty about the opening match, with it being Salford’s first home play-off for five years, Leigh’s second appearance in the Super League play-offs, and the first time the teams have met at this stage of the season.

“With BBC Sport joining Sky Sports in covering the play-offs this year as part of our new broadcast agreements, it means that more people than ever will see the Saturday evening games – starting with Warrington versus St Helens this weekend.”

Rugby League Commercial has today confirmed that new Category 5 tickets have been released in the Upper Quadrants at Old Trafford.