Super League semi-final schedule: Who plays who, key dates and how to watch

Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors against Leigh Leopards

The Super League semi-final schedule has been locked in, with Wigan Warriors to host Leigh Leopards whilst St Helens face a trip to Hull KR for a place in the Grand Final.

Whilst Hull KR and Wigan had a week off due to the reward of securing a place in the top two come the end of the regular season, the eliminator play-offs got underway, and what a pulsating weekend of action it turned out to be.

On Friday night, Leigh progressed to the semi-finals with a comfortable 26-10 win over Wakefield Trinity, who bowed out in the first round of the play-offs following an excellent return to Super League this year.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards now face a short trip across the borough to his former club Wigan on Friday, October 3 (8pm). Matt Peet’s Warriors are looking to retain their Super League crown for a third year in a row, whilst the Leopards are aiming to reach their first-ever Grand Final. It promises to be a mouthwatering Battle of the Borough clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

On Saturday night, an absolute thriller was played out at Headingley as a spectacular try from Shane Wright snatched a 16-14 win for St Helens against Leeds Rhinos. This means Paul Wellens will take his Saints side to Sewell Group Craven Park to face League Leaders’ Shield winners Hull KR on Saturday, October 4 (5:30pm).

Super League semi-finals schedule: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium (Sky Sports + Main Channel, 8pm); Hull KR v St Helens at Sewell Group Craven Park (BBC Two and Sky Sports + Main Channel, 5:30pm).

The winner of Wigan v Leigh and the winner of Hull KR v St Helens will meet in the 2025 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11 (6pm).

Meanwhile, the Women’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan and St Helens will take place at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 5:30pm kick-off. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Main Channel, whilst tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions, £5 for juniors, and Under-2s go free of charge.

