Super League semi-final: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards matchday line-ups confirmed
Warriors boss Matt Peet hasn’t opted to change a single position in his matchday line-up from the one that beat Leeds Rhinos 22-6 a fortnight ago in the final round of the regular Super League campaign.
Leigh coach Adrian Lam is also of the same thinking, having not changed a thing from his 17-man squad that beat Wakefield Trinity 26-10 in the eliminator play-offs last weekend.
Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming. 18t man: Harvie Hill.
Leigh: Bailey Hodgson; Keanan Brand, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley; Gareth O’Brien, Lachlan Lam; Joe Ofahengaue, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Frankie Halton, Owen Trout, Isaac Liu. Subs: Jack Hughes, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer.
The Super League semi-final takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.