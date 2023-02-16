News you can trust since 1853
Super League: When do Wigan Warriors face each team this season? - In pictures

The new Super League season is here.

By Amos Wynn
15 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 2:41pm

The competition gets underway this evening, as Warrington Wolves take on Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors’ opening game comes on Saturday, as they make the trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR.

This season’s main focus is of course the Grand Final in October, but there is a lot of rugby to play before that.

Here is when Wigan face each team this year:

1. The new Super League season is here

Wigan start their new Super League campaign on Saturday

2. Castleford Tigers

March 3 (A); September 15 (H)

3. Catalans Dragons

March 9 (H); June 3 (Magic Weekend); August 26 (A)

4. Huddersfield Giants

March 17 (A); June 30 (H)

