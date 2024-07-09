Superstar Bevan French buzzing to be a part of ‘crazy’ Las Vegas event with epic festival of rugby league
The reigning Super League Man of Steel will have the chance to shine on one of the world’s biggest stages as part of a quadruple-header on American soil, with two NRL clashes and an international fixture between England women and the Australian Jillaroos.
French, who made 47 appearances for Parramatta Eels before his switch to Wigan in 2019, watched on as the NRL opened its campaign in Las Vegas for the first time ever earlier this year with a double-header and can’t wait to be a part of the next occasion.
“It was crazy; the atmosphere, the stadium. You could see with the style of play that they wanted to entertain as well,” French said of the 2024 event in March.
“They had smiles on their faces throughout the whole game. Obviously it was competitive, but more enjoyable than anything it looked like.
“It’s definitely a privilege.”
Two of Super League’s biggest clubs in the Warriors and the Wolves will open the rugby league festival on March 1, 2025, creating history in a huge move for the sport in the Northern Hemisphere with the chance to grow to a new market like never before.
“It’s a crazy feeling to be honest. As a player it’s exciting given the platform and the opportunity to help grow the game and things like that,” the 28-year-old Australian continued.
“Speaking with the club, they’ve always been ambitious and Kris Radlisinki and Matt Peet have spoken about growing the game and doing whatever it takes to grow the game.
“Hopefully it inspires a lot of younger British players to pick up the rugby league ball and take it on.
“Given what Vegas is and the platform, we speak about crowds and hopefully there will be three or even more countries that will be there in the crowd.
“And then having the NRL games around it and the international women’s game as well, it’s crazy.
“The whole weekend will be massive, and for it to be the first game of Super League there, this will rank amongst one of the biggest (stages) for sure.”
