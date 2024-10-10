The 18th Man Column..."We will be loud and proud in the Stretford End"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts look ahead to the Super League Grand Final against Hull KR at Old Trafford.

​Glynn Bradshaw

Well here we are, a little more than 48 hours away from a potential place in the history books, I thought we would do okay this year, but I couldn’t envisage what has ensued.

The only decisions to be made are as to whether Farrell is fit to play, and if he is, who gets the bench spot between Byrne and Walters I think, a difficult decision probably be determined by how Peet trusts Farrell’s fitness. The weather forecast appears to have changed a little, and it looks like we could have rain at some point, hopefully it won’t spoil the spectacle. It promises to be a fantastic encounter between the two best sides in the competition, we need to start better than the last time we played them, and be strong defensively and disciplined. Grand Finals are invariably low scoring affairs, so it could be a nervy one, we know that if we are at our best we will be hard to beat, but KR will be a tough nut to crack. The atmosphere should be brilliant in what looks like being the highest Grand Final attendance since 2017, I’m sure we will be loud and proud in the Stretford End and will help to cheer the boys home. Fingers crossed for a last big push and a place in the record books.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet with Kaide Ellis, Hull KR's Elliot Minchella and their head coach Willie Peters. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Stephen Ford

Another very professional display against Leigh to get us through to yet another Grand Final appearance. I did expect a much tougher game but was more than pleased when we ran away with the game and could afford for Thompson, Ellis and Leeming to play fewer minutes than they would normally play. The try from French was for me the try of the season and the guy just keeps on improving in all areas of his game. When I heard that Farrell wasn’t available I was a little perturbed but Walters had a fine game and to be fair I don’t think that we missed Farrell at any point. I think that the two best teams in the competition will be competing for the title on Saturday and I fully expect a tight and tense encounter. Personally I am pleased that Hull KR prevailed over Wire and that they would be appearing in their first Grand Final. They gave us a real scare at home a couple of weeks ago and they represent a real challenge if we are to retain our title. I am assuming that the same squad as last week will be announced but I am not so sure if Farrell will be in the final 17. I believe that Hull KR will be at full strength so there won’t be any excuses for either team in terms of players available for the final. It looks more than likely that it will be a sellout crowd which just adds more anticipation for the game. I am looking forward to this final much more than last year against Catalan because I think that genuinely either team can win and that the atmosphere will be especially electric. We need Thompson, Havard and Ellis to stamp their authority from the very first minute and for Smith to bring his excellent kicking game to ensure as much as possible that we gain territorial advantage throughout the 80 minutes. The Lewis v French tussle will be focal point for a lot of people but for me the recent surge in Field’s form could be an angle that gives us the advantage against a quality opposition. I am hoping that our recent form and experience in finals will give us the win to deliver the first ever clean sweep of trophies in the Super League era and add another first in the Wigan RLFC annals of rugby league history. Hopefully dry conditions during the day and the game will help us to play our excellent expansive game to add to our great defence to nullify the well drilled Hull KR team. I think that less than six points will separate the two teams after 80 minutes and Smith will win the Man of the Match. I’m looking forward to a brilliant day and hopefully a great result.

David Bailey

Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford, Wigan versus Hull Kingston Rovers, champions versus challengers, first versus second. Hull KR were one of the sides that kicked off the 2024 season a little under eight months ago against their neighbours Hull. Since then they have continued to impress, and reinforce their status as one of the top teams. They may have won some individual awards which it’s hard to argue against, but that will mean very little if they don’t produce the goods on Saturday. Wigan on the other hand are one step away from writing their name at the very top of this club’s illustrious history. Matt Peet’s Warriors are going for back to back Grand Final victories, a clean sweep of trophies in the same season, something that has never been achieved in the summer era, not to mention a sixth successive trophy. Wigan got the semi final absolutely perfect. The forwards laid the platform and French and Field ran amok. Both with a try and two assists as the Leopards whimpered out of the playoffs. Since that sobering Challenge Cup semi final defeat at Headingley, Wigan have embarked on an impressive run in sudden death rugby league. Hull KR (twice), Catalans, Penrith, Sheffield, Castleford, Warrington and Leigh have all faced the Warriors. Wigan have won all eight, scoring 266 points and conceding just 64 points, averaging just 1.25 tries conceded. In fact Sheffield scored more tries than anyone out of that opposition. Aside from that, it was announced as expected that Ryan Hampshire is leaving the club, along with Mike Cooper. Willie Isa has been retained for one year which I think is smart business. There is a real balance to the squad at the moment, with players at the right ages. However, Isa offers an experienced head, is a great trainer, and adds value to the younger players. At the start of next season I believe only Liam Farrell, Willie Isa and Patrick Mago will be over 30 years of age. Contrast that with some of our rivals and you can see why our fitness is probably the best in the division. I wasn’t expecting any signings for the Warriors, but they threw us a curveball with the announcement of George Hirst. A star performer in Oldham’s promotion campaign and courted by the likes of Warrington, it could be a shrewd piece of business. A late blossomer with only a couple of years of experience despite being 23 years old. He will link up with the Warriors in pre season before going back to Oldham for their Championship campaign. If he continues his progress I am sure he will get a crack at Super League with Wigan. A strong running versatile player who has played back row, prop and centre, his thing is strong runs with effectibe post contact metres. Welcome George, you re going to love it. Back to the Grand Final, Wigan have the luxury of an unchanged squad again. Farrell will surely come in should he be fit, but Walters proved an able replacement last week. Regardless of what happens on Saturday, what an incredible season. Let’s not forget Peet has been shorn of his first choice spine since the Challenge Cup Final. Whilst Kruise Leeming has stepped up to the mark in replacing Brad O’Neill, even if we acknowledge Leeming as a good enough starting hooker, it’s only the last four games that Peet has been able to call on Field, French, Smith and Leeming. That’s three months of the season with makeshift fullbacks and halfbacks. Despite three damaging losses, the Warriors recovered and fought to stay top of the table and keep the quadruple alive. A defeat on Saturday would be a punch to the gut, but should not take away the achievements of this season. Who knows, the fact that French, Field, Smith and Leeming have all played far less games than their KR counterparts could weigh in our favour when the players lungs are bursting out their chests as the game draws to a close. Only time will tell, but Hull KR will have to pull out all the stops to prevent a Warriors clean sweep, If they do, then surely they deserve it. If Wigan’s pack turn up, Smith controls the kicking, and French and Field are given space, it’s only going one way. Come on the Warriors.

Darren Wrudd

I watched the Hull KR v Warrington game last week and thought that both teams would need to be better to beat us. In the end, what seemed to be an error by the officials which was confirmed by Joe Burgess cost Warrington the game, but that’s the rub at times. The officials are only human and do make mistakes. The hard thing is when they don’t acknowledge them. Lets hope that having one of the best referee’s officiate on Saturday that we hardly notice him. Chris Kendall does deserve the chance to walk out on Grand Final day, but I am not sure it’s a job I could do. Our game was no doubt for the neutrals, not as exciting as the previous night. But for us Wigan fans it was sublime. The defensive commitment from the squad was evident all night, even long after the result was confirmed and this is what makes a champion side. Even without Liam Farrell at the helm, the squad know their jobs and work hard for one another. Not sure if Liam will miss the final, which would be a shame. But he knows that without his contribution this year we would not have made it this far. His stand in Sam Walters I thought had his best game in a Wigan shirt so far. During the first half I don’t think we made an error or gave a penalty, but when a few were made after the break – the way the lads rallied round to make up for it was ace. Poor Abbas Miski looked like his world had caved in when he dropped the ball and then went on to more than make up for it with his defence, although when he tried to sprint the length of the field after an intercept, I thought there was a sniper about as he seemed to almost fold up as though he was spent. Hope he has a good rest up as we may need that pace. Good to see the coaching staff had one eye on next week and took off Thompson and Ellis rather than flog them for 80 minutes. The question of the night though must be, just how on earth does he do that! You know what I mean and who I am referring to, but defenders must almost have palpitations when Bevan French appears before them in broken play. Another moment of brilliance and even had time to smile at the fans as he went over the line. Mikey Lewis, Man of Stee,l you’re having a laugh, although congratulations must go to Junior Nsemba for achieving the accolade of young player of the year. Well deserved and with a six year contract, the future looks good. Well it all comes down to 80 minutes of rugby league and the Robins are convinced that it is their year, bless. But as we taught them the lesson over the League Leaders’ Shield, you have to be consistently high class to beat this side to the post. They do have dangers across the park and enthusiasm cannot be the thing that we lose a game on. However, if we look to our own game and concentrate to enjoy the occasion, the rest will take care of itself and I think the Super League Trophy will begin to know its own way back to the trophy room at Robin Park. So enough scribbling from me, I hope to see you all there and we can sing and cheer all the way home.