Bevan French made his return to action against Hull FC back in March

The best of 2022- GALLERY: Bevan French makes his return to action for Wigan Warriors as Harry Smith scores a match-winning drop-goal

As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.

By Amos Wynn
3 hours ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 6:09pm

Back in March, Wigan Warriors claimed a late victory against Hull FC at the DW Stadium, as Harry Smith scored his second match winning drop-goal of the month.

Meanwhile, the game also marked Bevan French’s first appearance of the season.

Here are some of the best pictures from the game:

1. Ready for action

The teams run out ahead of the game between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. A brace for Field

Jai Field went over for two tries in the game as he continued his superb form.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Cust in action

Cust was among the players in action for the Warriors.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

4. A battle for Havard

Ethan Havard was among the scorers in the game for Wigan.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

