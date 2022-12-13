The best of 2022- GALLERY: Bevan French makes his return to action for Wigan Warriors as Harry Smith scores a match-winning drop-goal
As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.
Back in March, Wigan Warriors claimed a late victory against Hull FC at the DW Stadium, as Harry Smith scored his second match winning drop-goal of the month.
Meanwhile, the game also marked Bevan French’s first appearance of the season.
Here are some of the best pictures from the game:
