The best of 2022- GALLERY: Wigan Warriors' Jai Field marks his home debut with a hat-trick against Leeds Rhinos
As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.
By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago
Wigan Warriors marked their first home game of the Super League season with a 34-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos.
Jai Field was among the scorers at the DW Stadium, as the fullback claimed a hat-trick.
Here are some of the best pictures from the game:
