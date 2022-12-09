News you can trust since 1853
Jai Field went over for a hat-trick in the game against Leeds Rhinos

The best of 2022- GALLERY: Wigan Warriors' Jai Field marks his home debut with a hat-trick against Leeds Rhinos

As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago

Wigan Warriors marked their first home game of the Super League season with a 34-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Jai Field was among the scorers at the DW Stadium, as the fullback claimed a hat-trick.

Here are some of the best pictures from the game:

1. Pre-match warm-up

Lee Briers led the pre-match preparations for the opening home game of the season.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. Pearce-Paul in action

Kai Pearce-Paul escapes a tackle from Leeds’ Liam Sutcliffe.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. TOMMY!

Thomas Leuluai enjoyed his first game at the DW Stadium in the role of club captain.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

4. Field day

Jai Field makes a run through the Rhinos defence.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

