Wigan Warriors enjoyed a day to remember at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they won the Challenge Cup

The best of 2022- GALLERY: Wigan Warriors win the Challenge Cup with a victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago

Wigan Warriors celebrated a historic day at the end of May as they lifted their 20th Challenge Cup after beating Huddersfield Giants in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here are some of the best pictures from the game:

1. Pre-match preparation

Liam Farrell waves to family and friends at the end of Wigan's warm-up.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Ready to go

The teams walk out ahead of kick off.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Fantastic support

A strong crowd travelled to London for the final.

Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

4. A big day for Brad

Brad O'Neill, who was 19-years-old at the time, started the final for Wigan.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

