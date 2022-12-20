The best of 2022- GALLERY: Wigan Warriors win the Challenge Cup with a victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.
By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago
Wigan Warriors celebrated a historic day at the end of May as they lifted their 20th Challenge Cup after beating Huddersfield Giants in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Here are some of the best pictures from the game:
Page 1 of 5