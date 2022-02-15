Des Drummond: The funeral of the former Leigh and Great Britain winger to take place at the end of February
Rugby league fans will be able to pay their respects to former Great Britain international Des Drummond at the end of this month.
The funeral of the ex-winger, who died in January at the age of 63, will be held at Leigh Parish Church on February 28 at 2pm.
A funeral procession will be passing Leigh Sports Village at 1:30pm, allowing supporters to pay their respects.
The Centurions will also remember and celebrate the life of their former player ahead of their Challenge Cup tie against Widnes Vikings, which takes place on the same evening.
During his career, Drummond also represented clubs including Western Suburbs and Warrington.
He also represented Great Britain on 24 occasions during the 1980s.
