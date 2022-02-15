The funeral of the ex-winger, who died in January at the age of 63, will be held at Leigh Parish Church on February 28 at 2pm.

A funeral procession will be passing Leigh Sports Village at 1:30pm, allowing supporters to pay their respects.

The Centurions will also remember and celebrate the life of their former player ahead of their Challenge Cup tie against Widnes Vikings, which takes place on the same evening.

Des Drummond

During his career, Drummond also represented clubs including Western Suburbs and Warrington.

He also represented Great Britain on 24 occasions during the 1980s.