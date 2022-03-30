The Rugby League World Cup trophies visit Wigan as part of a 48-hour tour

After the journey began in Newcastle on Tuesday, it progressed down from the North East, finishing the first day in Huddersfield.

Things got back underway on Wednesday morning in Manchester, stopping off in Bolton and Preston, before reaching the Billy Boston statue in Believe Square.

They were welcomed by England men’s head coach Shaun Wane, Leigh Centurions head coach Adrian Lam and head of rugby Chris Chester, as well as Wigan Warriors Executive Director Kris Radlinski, head coach Matty Peet and Women's captain Rachel Thompson.

The Rugby League World Cup trophies have visited Wigan

The 48-hour tour has also coincided with a special ticket deal for the tournament.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of RLWC2021, said: “After an incredibly challenging couple of years for everyone, it is hugely exciting to be able to take our three unique trophies to each host partner as they put on their own celebration and make a ‘Real Impact’ in their local communities.

“We’d like to thank our partners in Wigan and Leigh for their brilliant event to mark the milestone. The road to RLWC2021 starts now and with this limited ticket offer and exciting new campaign being released.