Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Farrimond writing a message on the Wall of Hope in the Terry Newton Community Garden at Robin Park Arena

Wigan Warriors have unveiled The Terry Newton Community Garden – a ‘safe haven for players, staff, fans and the wider public’ at its Robin Park Arena training base in the hope of helping combat suicide.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan legend Newton sadly took his own life back in 2010, and the club have created a community garden at their training ground to not only celebrate the life of Newton, but also to help prevent suicide in the local area and beyond.

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski, who was a teammate and good friend of Newton, said the town of Wigan has one of the highest rates of suicide in the country, and that the club will use the sadness and heartache of their beloved Newton’s passing as a positive vehicle to drive change in the local area when it comes to helping reduce suicide rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hearing that suicide rates in our town were among the highest in the country was devastating for me personally and for the club,” said Radlinski. “As a cornerstone of our community, we had both the responsibility and the duty to act.

“Terry Newton was more than a player; he was the heart of our community, a teammate, a friend, and an inspiration. We will use his legacy to drive us to confront this issue head-on.”

The Terry Newton Community Garden was officially opened on Wednesday to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The garden features a ‘Wall of Hope’, which has messages from players and staff written on it, with fans and members of the public invited to add their own throughout September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This initiative is about raising awareness, supporting one another, and ensuring no one feels alone,” Radlinski added.

"It is also our way of honouring Tez – giving his family, friends, and former teammates the chance to remember the man who always had our backs, and reminding ourselves to look out for each other in the same way.”

Newton, a former fan favourite at Wigan, made 166 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, helping the club win the Challenge Cup in 2002.

The Warriors’ content pieces across social media have signposted viewers to ANDYSMANCLUB, a men’s suicide prevention charity, which hosts free weekly peer-to-peer support group sessions at The Brick Community Stadium and online, as well as across 250+ sites nationwide.