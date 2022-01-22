The three new Wigan Warriors recruits who could appear for the first time this weekend

Matty Peet’s side travel to Kingston Park to take on Newcastle Thunder this weekend.
The Wigan head coach has named three of the club’s new additions in his squad for the game.
Find out more about them here:
1. Patrick Mago
Warriors announced the signing of Patrick Mago on a two-year deal, with the option of a third, last summer. The 27-year-old prop linked up with the rest of the squad at the start of pre-season. After being born in Otahuhu, New Zealand, he moved to Australia at a young age. As a junior Mago played for Souths Logan Magpies, before joining the Canberra Raiders. In 2016, he signed with North Queensland, and received his NRL debut a year later. He later played for Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney, before making the switch to Wigan.
Photo: Dan Peled/ Stringer
2. Abbas Miski
Winger Abbas Miski joins Wigan after spending a season with London Broncos in the Betfred Championship. The 26-year-old was born in Penrith, Australia, and is the son of Lebanese parents. After impressing during his time playing for a lot of Manly’s feeder clubs, Miski was called into the Sea Eagles, where he made his NRL debut. He made the move to England in 2021, scoring 18 times during his season with the Broncos.
3. Ramon Silva
Brazilian Ramon Silva was born in Sao Paulo but moved over to the UK when he was three-years-old. The prop on started playing rugby at the age of 15 for Elmbridge Eagles, where he impressed and was signed up by the London Broncos. Prior to that, his background was in mixed martial arts, which his father taught him. As well as making the move to Wigan, he’s also recently became a black belt in Jiu-jitsu, as well as competing in boxing and MMA.
Photo: John Baldwin