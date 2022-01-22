The three new Wigan Warriors recruits who could appear for the first time this weekend

3. Ramon Silva

Brazilian Ramon Silva was born in Sao Paulo but moved over to the UK when he was three-years-old. The prop on started playing rugby at the age of 15 for Elmbridge Eagles, where he impressed and was signed up by the London Broncos. Prior to that, his background was in mixed martial arts, which his father taught him. As well as making the move to Wigan, he’s also recently became a black belt in Jiu-jitsu, as well as competing in boxing and MMA.

Photo: John Baldwin