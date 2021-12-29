Thomas Leuluai 'honoured' to be captaining Wigan Warriors in their 150th year

The Wigan captain says he is enjoying working with Matt Peet and is always learning

The former New Zealand international was handed the armband last year but admits he hasn’t noticed too much of a change in his role.

With other leaders around him, Leuluai hopes they can lead the team to success in such a big year.

He said: “It is a big honour, but it’s the same for any season when you are asked to be captain. We’ve got a great leadership group to support us, and it’s definitely more of a collection than just one guy now.

Thomas Leuluai

“Fingers crossed we can get off to a good start and have a good season. The captaincy is not really something I chased, but I wanted to do it. To be honest, nothing really changed, the role has remained the same.

“There’s five of us who drive the team forward, and we even encourage some of the young boys to take up the role.”

Leuluai says he is enjoying working under Matt Peet in his new role of head coach.

“I’ve known Matty for a while and have had a good relationship with him,” he said.

“I’m really happy for him to get the job because he works really hard. I think we’ve all adjusted to the way he wants to do things, as it’s a little bit different, but for me it’s really enjoyable and is just a different way of looking at things.

“There’s a lot about bringing the group together and being a lot closer, which I think are the right things to do.

“It’s been refreshing to have different ideas. It’s been really enjoyable, there’s a lot more emphasis on skills, games and reactions, but also our community work, which he believes transfers onto the field.

“I agree with his philosophy of breeding a good culture, but it’s also about us creating our own. Yes, we need to learn and understand the history of the club, but it’s not just about that.

“It’s about us as a group coming together, as there’s lots of different characters so we need to create an environment where we can go out and play some good football but also be good people off the field.

“There’s only one thing that everyone at this club wants to do, and that’s win.

“That’s pretty obvious for us, but it’s about the process that goes into it now. I don’t know where we will end up, but we will work hard.”

Leuluai says he is always looking to improve his own game and has been keen to pick up new ideas from Peet.

“Learning as much as I can is always something I look to do,” he said. “It gets boring if you don’t and you think you know everything.

“I’m enjoying working with Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and (Lee) Briers, just taking what I can from the both of them.

“I just pick their brains about how they would do things and see how I can apply that to my game. They’re both very good people.”