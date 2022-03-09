The head coach rotated the squad for the Toulouse match last week, which they narrowly won 29-28, after coming from behind.

Peet says captain Tommy Leuluai will be one of the players who will be back in the starting line-up.

He said: “It’s great to have him, he’s our captain and he is playing well. It’s good that we could take him out for the last game and freshen him up. We’ll time it right throughout the year, not just with Tommy but with other people too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet chats to Tommy Leuluai in Toulouse

“It’s a long old season and it is important that you rotate. We are fortunate that we’ve got a good squad, a good academy and good depth.

“We’ve got young players who have played plenty of games. We’ve probably got about five players not selected who have won in Catalans before.

“The team this week will be more like how we lined up in the other Super League games. We had people on different sides last week, which if we had lost last week would’ve looked questionable, but it’s important we become a versatile team.

“At times players will have to play in different positions, so I took that opportunity to tweak the line-up, so people play in different positions with different combinations. We learnt a lot of important lessons.”

While Bevan French has made the trip with the rest of the squad, he will not feature in Saturday’s game.

Peet has been able to put a timescale on his return to action, and states it could be between two and four weeks.

“He looks fit, but is still only dropping in for bits with the squad because we need to control his high speed running and accelerations,” he added.

“It’s brilliant to see him back amongst the lads, and it’s exciting.

“His time scale has checkpoints. At the moment we are thinking about one of the Challenge Cup games, but we will see how that goes. It might be he makes his return off the bench or potentially reserves, but I’ve said in the past I don’t see that being likely.”