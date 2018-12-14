Three Wigan amateur sides discover opponents in Challenge Cup first round draw

Orrell St James will host Underbank in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

OSJ were handed a place as champions of the North West Counties.

St Pats have been handed a tasty tie at Leigh East, while Wigan St Judes will welcome Crosfields.

Millon are the outfit which have been handed the plum tie against Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade.

Ties will be played between January 25-26 next year.

Wigan and the rest of last season’s Super League top-eight enter the competition at round five. The other four top-flight sides enter the previous round.

Other round one ties: Kells v Rochdale Mayfield, West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills, Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh, East Leeds v Batley Boys, Bentley v Army, Royal Navy v West Hull, Leigh MR v Oulton Rangers, Wallsend Eagles v GB Police, Drighlington v All Golds, Distington v Torfaen Tigers, Lock Lane v Longhorns, Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock, Ovenden v Woolston, Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions, York Acorn v Beverley, Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles, Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins, North Herts Crusaders v Royal Air Force, Clock Face Miners v Siddal, Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Stanningley, London Chargers v Wath Brow Hornets.