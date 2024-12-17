The prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place on Tuesday evening, with hopes that Matt Peet’s all-conquering Wigan Warriors outfit will be recognised for their unprecedented Grand Slam.

Salford’s Media City - the home of BBC Sport - will host this year’s programme as the show will mark an incredible 12 months of sporting action.

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding will present the show, with Atherton-born Keely Hodgkinson favourite for the main prize with a shortlist of six contenders having been named earlier this month for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Following their success across 2024, Wigan Warriors are being backed for recognition in the Team of the Year category, including from club legend Martin Offiah.

Boss Peet could also be in the running for Coach of the Year after leading his hometown club to every trophy on offer across 2024, with the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title.

“Matt Peet won the Sports Journalists’ Association Committee award, and I’m sure Matt and Wigan will be in the running for the awards [at BBC SPOTY],” Offiah previously told Wigan Today.

“With what Wigan have achieved this year, winning all the trophies and beating Penrith in the World Club Challenge, is fantastic.

“I think some recognition has been lifted nationally and I think that speaks volumes.”

Wigan became the first rugby league outfit to be recognised at BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1994 - a team that included Offiah - before St Helens received the team of the year honours in 2006.

The star-studded team of 30 years ago also enjoyed a clean sweep of trophies, including a famous 20-14 World Club Challenge victory over Brisbane Broncos in Australia.

Vice-captain Phil Clarke spoke at the event that year after receiving the honours, with the whole team in attendance - apart from injured captain Shaun Edwards on the night.

The late Maurice Lindsay, former Rugby Football League chief executive and Wigan chairman, presented the award.

Wigan Warriors were crowned Team of the Year at the 1994 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

This year, a panel chaired by the BBC's director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski, and consisting of representatives from the world of sport, decided the shortlist for the main prize and the World Sport Star award, and also decided the winner of Team and Coach of the Year.