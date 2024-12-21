Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tiaki Chan is putting his best foot forward to impress head coach Matt Peet during pre-season, after making just two appearances in his debut campaign before a loan spell.

Chan, 24, made the off-season move ahead of 2024 from Catalans, and made his debut for the Cherry and Whites in the 60-22 victory over London in the capital.

He would only go on to make a single further appearance - from the bench in the Round 7 win over Leigh Leopards before a mid-season move to Hull FC, where he appeared nine times under Simon Grix across a struggling campaign for the MKM Stadium outfit.

“All love for those lads out in Hull. They did it tough last year, and that was one of the challenges why I wanted to go there as well; I’ve never been a part of a team struggling to get a win, that type of thing,” Chan told Wigan Today.

“The boys treated me like a brother, so I’ve made some brothers for life. There were some experiences that I’ve learned as well, and things that I should and shouldn’t be doing and things like that.

“A lot of reflection and a lot of lessons, I’m grateful for that.”

Chan, who represented France at the end of the Super League campaign, was among one of the first groups to report back to Robin Park for pre-season training, and is hoping to give boss Peet more selection headaches in 2025 among a stacked forward pack.

“It was a very interesting year for me overall,” Chan reflects on his 2024.

“Wigan is the best team in the world, with the trophies to show for it. Coming here was a challenge for me, and part of it was having to win my spot in the team.

“I’m here to do that, I train as hard as I can to try and do that. At the end of the day, Matt has got to make some hard decisions and that’s his job. All credit to him, he’s always team-first, and that mentality, whatever is best for the team, I’ll do.

“My 2024 goals, I made my debut and played. But now it is just about staying focussed and doing everything I can to get in the team and to give Matt those headaches.”