The centre went over for a try in the Warriors’ 14-6 victory at a packed DW Stadium.

King states the Wigan squad were determined to give their fans a day to remember.

“When you watch it on TV you think it’s class already but playing in it was incredible,” he said.

Toby King went over for a second half try against St Helens

“Being in an atmosphere like that, it was just special.

“We spoke about it through the week and I asked a few of the lads what it was like, but this was probably even more special because it was the biggest crowd in 18 years.

“These are the moments to remember.

“There’s always bad times in sport so you’ve got to enjoy times like this.

“Fair play to both sets of fans- that’s what made it a massive atmosphere, so it was class to give Wigan supporters the win over Saints.

“Even on recovery days, we speak to fans who won’t even shop in St Helens, so we know just how much passion there is.

“We wanted to show up for them and give them the bragging rights.

“It was a really good feeling to go over in the Wigan end, it was a classy touch from Bev (Bevan French).

“It’s important not to get carried away- there’s still a lot we can do better.”

Earlier in the day, King’s brother George had been in action for Hull KR in their Good Friday Derby fixture.

“The family were torn over which one to go to,” he added.

“We would’ve preferred them to be on different days.

“My dad managed to come over and was able to watch it in the fan village.

“It was a happy day for the family.”

After the derby game, Matty Peet praised King for his efforts since joining the Warriors.

He said: “I’d like to put on record how hard Toby has worked.

"He committed himself and came into pre-season earlier than he needed to.

"He’s been outstanding in all of our fitness work and shocked everyone with his application.

"It’s great to see him get his rewards, and not just today; he’s been playing well under the radar for a while.