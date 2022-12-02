Among the players preparing for the 2023 campaign is new signing Toby King, who has joined the club on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.

Here is some more information about the centre:

Which clubs has he previously played for?

Toby King

The 26-year-old was born in Huddersfield and played his amateur rugby with Meltham All Blacks, where he was scouted by Warrington.

His senior debut for the Wolves came in 2014, as he featured in a 72-10 victory over London Broncos.

Throughout his time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, he appeared in multiple finals for the club.

After enduring two defeats at Wembley and two Grand Final losses at Old Trafford, King got his hands on some silverware in 2019 as Warrington lifted the Challenge Cup.

Toby King in action for Warrington

In the latter part of last season, he made the move to Huddersfield Giants on loan.

Personal accolades

The centre’s performances in 2020 saw him named in the Super League Dream Team.

International experience

King has made appearances for both England Knights and Ireland.

His most recent taste of international rugby league was for the Wolfhounds in the World Cup, featuring in all three of their group games.

How many tries has he scored?

In 145 Super League games, King has gone over for 52 tries.

Notable family members

Toby’s older brother, George, is also a professional rugby league player.

The loose forward played for both Meltham All Blacks and Siddal as an amateur, before joining Wire’s youth system.

After departing the Wolves at the end of 2018, he has gone on to play for Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR.

Meanwhile, he has also represented Ireland on the international stage, and captained Ged Corcoran’s side at the recent Rugby League World Cup.

When could Toby and George go head-to-head?

The pair could face each other on the opening weekend of the Super League season, with Wigan making the trip to Craven Park to face the Robins on February 18.

They then meet again in East Yorkshire on May 25, before a game at the DW Stadium on August 4.

“It’s a massive club to play for:” What King said about joining Wigan

“There’s some speed in that Wigan team with that back line. They’re a nightmare to play against so I’m just pleased that they’re on my team now because great players bring the best out of you.

“I’m all guns blazing now, it’s a massive club to play for.

“The facilities look class. Just looking around you can see why they’re so successful. They do it right both on and off the field.

“I’m buzzing to get going. It’s set to be a big year.

“I’ve had a lot of chats with Matty (Peet), so I’m excited to start.

“He’s told me what he wants from me, and I can’t wait to work on that, just giving my all.