His side were defeated 40-6, as Abbas Miski went over for four tries.

Houles states he always knew it would be a tough game but believes his team didn’t help themselves at times.

He said: “Wigan were too big, too fast and too strong for us, especially in the first half we didn’t find a way to control that. The second half was a little bit better, which was important when we are trying to build for the next few games.

Sylvain Houles

"We knew after not being at home for two months, Wigan would be fired up, but we didn’t match them today. Some players didn’t turn up and we need to change a few things there.

“We enjoyed the experience of Wigan and playing at the DW Stadium in front of 14,000. We wanted to give them a good game and a good image of our team, so we were really disappointed, but they were red hot.

“The next four games are huge for us. We have Hull KR next week, and it is a game we need to win, then after it’s Magic Weekend against Wakefield, and the list goes on.