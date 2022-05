The 44-year-old only managed five wins in 33 games after taking over the role in 2021.

His last game was a 16-6 defeat to Newcastle Knights, with the Bulldogs currently bottom of the NRL table.

In a statement, the club said: “We would sincerely like to thank Trent for all of his hard work and effort over the past 18 months in what has been a very difficult time for the Club.

Trent Barrett played for Wigan between 2007 and 2008